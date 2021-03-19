Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Pickens County Detention Center officer following a theft at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to SLED, 23-year-old, Gabriel Lee Ramey was charged with grand larceny, misconduct and misconduct in office after they say he stole 90,000 Mexican Pesos from the property room at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the currency was valued at more than $2,000.
Ramey was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center. SLED investigated the case at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
