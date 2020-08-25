Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Tuesday night and running through Friday, I-385 will be detoured on the southbound side during overnight hours to allow for work near the Gateway Project.
The detour will last each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The closure will allow workers to perform latex concrete paving across the entirety of it I-385 over I-85 bridge approach slab.
Drivers wanting to continue on I-385 SB will be detoured to Exit 35 (I-385 southbound to Woodruff Road) and will follow signs to I-385 Southbound.
As always, you're asked to obey speed limits and be mindful of workers when driving through this area.
