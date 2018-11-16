CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said both sides of I-85 were shut down in Cherokee County Friday while crews worked to empty the contents of an overturned tanker truck and tow away the wreckage.
The wreck was near mile marker 86.
It happened just after 6 a.m.
Troopers said traffic was detoured on both sides of the interstate due to the cleanup efforts.
Troopers said the contents of the tanker has to be pumped out of it before the truck can be uprighted and towed away.
DETOUR ROUTES:
I-85 North - Take exit 82 to US-29 to SC 105 and back to I-85
I-85 South - Take exit 92 (SC11) towards Chesnee then Left on SC 110 back to I-85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.