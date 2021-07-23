Detour on I-85 in Cherokee County set for this weekend moved

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The detour of traffic originally set to happen this weekend on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County has been rescheduled, according to a project assistant with KCI Technologies Inc.
The detour has now been moved to the nights of July 31 and Aug. 1.
The detour will impact all northbound and southbound lanes.
The reason for the rescheduling was said to be because of “unforeseen circumstances.”
This move is part of the widening project on I-85 happening in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.