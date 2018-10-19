Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gateway Project wants drivers to be advised that a portion of I-85 Southbound is expected to be detoured Friday night in order to set beams on the future connector ramp from 85 South to I-385 South.
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 Northbound to exit 37 where drivers will take Roper Mountain Road to I-385 Southbound. From there, traffic will be able to access exit 36B and return to I-85 Southbound.
The detour will begin at 10 p.m. and will be lifted by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
The detour is scheduled for Sunday night through Monday morning as well.
Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and maintain proper speed limits during the work.
