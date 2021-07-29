The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York. The 6-foot-8 point guard was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a freshman with the Cowboys. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Oklahoma State. G League preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green went to Houston with the No. 2 pick, followed by Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley. The first surprise was Florida State freshman forward Scottie Barnes jumping to No. 4 with Toronto.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.