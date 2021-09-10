GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two drug dealers have been charged after one investigation led to drug trafficking from California to Greenville, according to the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
The Unit said investigators were tipped to a package containing cocaine on Montana Street in Greenville. After securing a search warrant, investigators seized 4.4 lbs. of cocaine that was shipped from California to Greenville and 31-year-old Adreanna Kenyatte Cruell was charged with trafficking cocaine.
In a separate investigation on Sept. 9, the Unit said 41-year-old Margie Searcy sold heroin to an undercover DEU agent and was arrested. During the Greenville County Detention Center's booking process, heroin, cocaine, various tablets believed to be pressed fentanyl mixtures as well as ecstasy were found on Searcy. Searcy was charged with 2nd-offense trafficking heroin, 3rd-offense trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The DEU said in a third investigation, agents were able to obtain a package containing marijuana, THC edible candies and THC vape kits. The package later revealed to be from California but the sender and recipient are unknown.
Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking are asked to contact Crimestoppers or DEU to provide a detailed report. Please call 864-232-7463 or submit a tip online at www.23crime.com.
MORE NEWS: McMaster, RNC, local hospitals respond to Pres. Biden's vaccine mandate speech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.