GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A multi-state methamphetamine distribution ring was successfully busted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), SLED, and Pickens County deputies, according to officials.
Officials said Tina Marie Foust, 34, Chris William Bridwell, 39, and Matthew Scott Waters, 34, were operating from a hotel in the Woodruff-area and tried to smuggle illicit drugs into Greenville County from Georgia.
According to DEU, investigators were able to stop two vehicles entering South Carolina from Georgia and over 4 pounds of meth were found during a search the vehicles. The amount of drugs estimated in a street value of $250,000 dollars.
Commander McEntire stated in a news release, “We continually hear of individuals involved in the drug trade making runs to the Atlanta-area to obtain methamphetamine. Most often, the methamphetamine is supplied by the Mexican cartels. It is the “cannonball run” of drug trafficking. Just like the history of the cannonball run highway races, traffickers will utilize runners, makeshift vehicles equipped with hidden compartments, tandem teams, utilize back roads and employ other means to prevent law enforcement from intercepting shipments. Unfortunately for this group, it did not work and we were waiting.”
The DEU said this investigation is still ongoing.
