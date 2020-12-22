GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested a man after seizing 4,000 tablets of counterfeit Xanax on Monday.
According to DEU commander Bart McEntire, investigators performed a traffic stop on 24-year-old Gavin Shockley's car where they found 1,000 counterfeit Xanax tablets. After serving a search warrant at a home on Living Terrace, officers confiscated approximately 3,000 additional counterfeit Xanax tablets, 12 grams of cocaine, promethazine syrup and a firearm.
DEU charged Shockley with the following:
- Trafficking Cocaine 10-28g 1st Offense
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
- PWITD Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- PWITD Schedule II Controlled Substance
Greenville PD also charged Shockley with an additional PWITD Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Commander McEntire made a statement:
“People are always looking for a cheaper alternative to a drug that can produce an effect. Recently, DEU has seen an increase in the quantities of counterfeit Xanax throughout the county. This issue is dangerous because unsuspecting users believe they are purchasing Xanax when in reality they are receiving a harmful tablet containing any number of substances. It could be fentanyl or other lab created varieties of substances that can mimic the effect of real Xanax. You just do not know and the end effects may be life threatening. Across Greenville and the entire U.S., these counterfeit Xanax drugs are causing overdoses and deaths.”
Officials believe that the counterfeit tablets were being imported from overseas in large quantities. Once arriving in Greenville, the drugs were repackaged for sale and moved throughout the county.
