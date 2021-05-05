DEU seizes $100K worth of cocaine, firearm in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Commander Bart McEntire said a man is in custody after officials seize $100,000 worth of cocaine and a firearm.
According to McEntire, on Tuesday, investigators later learned of an alleged large shipment of cocaine arriving in Greenville and reportedly received by Rae Rashad Patterson. The investigation led to search warrants being obtained for a home on Lowndes Hill Road and a business located on White Horse Road.
McEntire said as a result, investigators seized more than 2 pounds of cocaine, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, and money.
Commander McEntire states, “The amount of cocaine found is significant for this area. In fact, the seizure by DEU has the potential to have prevented approximately 50,000 uses of the drugs by drug users which now will not occur. Additionally, Cocaine sells in our area for around $80-100 a gram at a user level making the street value of the seizure approximately $100,000. Investigators due diligence led to the discovery of the cocaine hidden in the crawl space of the residence”
