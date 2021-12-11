Midwest Tornadoes

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

GREENVILLE, SC (AP/CNN) - Devastating storm damage happened Friday night in the Midwest after tornadoes tore through various states. 

Below are articles, videos, and photos about what happened.

Powerful storm rolls across central US, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes

On the northern part of the system, snow will blanket a large area of the country from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes.

A powerful storm raced across the central US late Friday, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes in five states and causing widespread damage, according to officials.

At least two deaths in Arkansas were attributed to the wave of tornadoes.

One person was killed and several injured in Monette, Arkansas, after a tornado struck a nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. Read more. 

2 confirmed dead at Amazon facility after collapse; search and rescue ongoing, IL police say

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) -- Two people died after part of the Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville when storms rolled through Friday night, police said.

About 30 Amazon workers were bussed to the Pontoon Beach Police Department after being rescued from the collapsed building. Read more

Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have died when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state but the number of deaths could exceed 100 across 10 or more counties. Read more.

Storm damage of a house in Tiptonville, TN (Todd Smith/December 11, 2021). 

