GREENVILLE, SC (AP/CNN) - Devastating storm damage happened Friday night in the Midwest after tornadoes tore through various states.
Below are articles, videos, and photos about what happened.
GREENVILLE, SC (AP/CNN) - Devastating storm damage happened Friday night in the Midwest after tornadoes tore through various states.
Below are articles, videos, and photos about what happened.
A powerful storm raced across the central US late Friday, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes in five states and causing widespread damage, according to officials.
At least two deaths in Arkansas were attributed to the wave of tornadoes.
One person was killed and several injured in Monette, Arkansas, after a tornado struck a nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. Read more.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have died when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state but the number of deaths could exceed 100 across 10 or more counties. Read more.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.