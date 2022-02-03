A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Developer finalizes plans for green space around University Ridge project
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The developer of Greenville's $1 billion University Ridge project says everything is on track, despite possible pandemic-related setbacks.
Phil Mays, the principal at RocaPoint Partners, said his company is on track to finish the new county building by early next year.
They've also finalized plans for the land around the development. Crews will add a multi-use path that will run along the back of the current county office building, County Square, and connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. A new park will also go in by the offices.
“The University Ridge development will build upon the growth Greenville has experienced over the last few years, specifically from investments by major employers and an increasing abundance of unique retail, dining and open-air spaces. We’re working closely with the County and community partners to ensure it embraces the spirit of Greenville and serves as a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike," Mays said in an email to FOX Carolina.
RocaPoint has also selected the companies that will oversee bringing in new tenants.
"CBRE has been tapped to lead office leasing efforts, KDS Commercial Properties will oversee the multifamily component and Steve Yenser with Yenser Co. will direct retail leasing," according to company's press release.
