DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Industrial park developer Robinson Weeks Partners on Monday announced that it had reached a lease agreement with automotive parts maker MingHua USA, Inc. in Duncan.
Robinson Weeks said MingHua will use a 134,000-square-foot space at Woods Chapel Crossing to ramp up production of plastic automotive parts and molds.
The new site is less than one minute away from MingHua USA’s headquarters in Greer. Per a news release, the company was the first tier-one automotive supplier in South Carolina and counts BMW as a major customer.
