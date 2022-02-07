GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A group of developers is working to turn the former Union Bleachery/Cone Mills Textile Mill into a mixed-use space called "On The Trail."
The 1900s era mill has been closed since a fire shut down operations in 2003. The building has since been abandoned and was even put on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list of contaminated properties in 2011.
Developers Dean Warhaft and Warren Zinn said the billion-dollar redevelopment is designed to honor the mill's history while becoming a commercial hub. The development will include walking trails, restaurants, townhomes and shops, according to the developers.
“Our combined backgrounds in real estate development, law and business uniquely position us to evaluate complex projects from multiple planes and simultaneously address environmental challenges, administrative, municipal, state, and federal issues to chart the necessary path forward to redevelopment,” Warhaft said. “Warren and I are a unique team: I focus on the big picture and moving construction projects forward, while Warren focuses on mitigating risk and managing the plethora of detailed terms required to ensure a successful outcome for all parties. We look forward to continuing to identify similarly challenging properties nationwide and apply our unique capabilities to ensure their highest and best use.”
The developers said they plan to connect the property to the surrounding environment through trails and other natural features. They added that one mile of the Swamp Rabbit trail runs through the property.
The development will be located at 3335 Old Buncombe Road. However, there is no completion date set yet. The developers gave tours of the site Monday. This marked the first time the property had been open to the public in almost twenty years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.