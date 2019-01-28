(FOX Carolina) -- Music icon Charlie Daniels tweeted about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Saturday tweet, asserting that a new state law that legalizes abortion up until birth threatens to make the Empire State resemble an infamous Nazi concentration camp, FOX News reported.
“Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him," Daniels, 82, tweeted. "The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling."
Daniels, whose hits include “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” has been outspoken in his support of a number of causes, such as veterans issues.
He recently expressed displeasure with new U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for using explicit language when calling for the impeachment of President Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.