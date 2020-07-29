WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Wednesday that South Carolina was slated to receive $15.04 million of more than $180 million in new grant funding that was awarded to 11 states for rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeVos said the money will help South Carolina "provide all students access to a robust virtual education ecosystem, including the use of 'datacasting,' an innovative concept that can help provide instructional content to students without internet access."
“Ensuring every student can continue to learn during the coronavirus pandemic requires innovation from local education leaders and a laser-like focus on doing what’s right for students,” said Secretary DeVos in a news release. “This grant will help states adapt and overcome challenges to strengthen education both now and for the longer term. If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that the antiquated one-size-fits-all approach to education is no longer tenable and education going forward must be more adaptable and student-centered. I want to congratulate today’s awardees for making the needed effort to rethink education on behalf of their students.”
Georgia will also receive $18.6 million and North Carolina will receive $17.6 million in grant funding as well.
MORE NEWS: DHEC reports 1,666 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 48 virus-related deaths Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.