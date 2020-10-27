BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is headed to the Upstate this morning to tour two Anderson County schools.
DeVos, along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Dr. Mitchell “Mick” Zais, will first stop at Belton Preparatory Academy at 10:15 a.m.
The secretary will tour the charter school's socially distanced classrooms before sitting down for a roundtable discussion with parents, teachers and students.
One topic of discussion will be the school’s reopening strategy.
The Belton Preparatory Academy re-opened with full time face-to-face learning with the option for families to go completely virtual, which mirrors the plan public schools in the area followed.
The school is currently reporting zero staff COVID-19 cases and fewer than five student cases, according to SCDHEC.
After touring Belton Preparatory Academy, DeVos and Zais will head to the Anderson Institute of Technology. The school offers hands on learning for high school students in areas that range from welding, veterinary sciences and cybersecurity.
