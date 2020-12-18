COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said even through the state's unemployment numbers rose in November, fewer people applied for work.
“There’s no doubt our nation and state continue to battle back from record high unemployment, but South Carolina’s unemployment rate is holding steady with a slight uptick from 4.2 percent in October to 4.4 percent in November. It will take grit and tenacity to rebound fully, not only from employers continuing to find innovative ways to make their workplaces safe, but also for job seekers who are being challenged now more than ever to rethink employment options and unique career opportunities,” Ellzey stated in a news release
He continued: “One thing our agency has noticed over the past several months is a decrease in people applying for jobs in SC Works Online Services (SCWOS). This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system. 80,000 jobs that represent a diverse set of skills and a variety of educational requirements. In most cases, these jobs would not require a move, new training or education, or experience in a different skill set. What it would require is that jobseekers think creatively about what a new job or career might look like – and start applying for jobs."
He said there are good job positions open with benefits and salaries that can help provide better financial stability than unemployment insurance can.
"And, most jobs provide medical benefits, something no one gets with unemployment benefits," Ellzey said. "Through November, our agency has sent 1.3 million direct messages to UI claimants with customized information about area job fairs, hiring events and open jobs that match the skills reported by the claimant in the benefits system. We hope people will use these leads in a job search."
