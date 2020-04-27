COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce on Monday said they will extended call center hours in an attempt to help South Carolinians who are out of work get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Starting Monday, the call center will be available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The call center phone number is 1-866-831-1724.
“My promise to South Carolina is that our staff is working around the clock to serve, and we are committed to these relief efforts until our communities can begin to reengage in employment and find a sense of normalcy,” said Jamie Suber, Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff in a news release. "We keep hearing the word unprecedented, but truthfully that word doesn’t truly paint a picture of what our state is experiencing right now. Our agency and our dedicated staff is rising to the challenge, and we assure you we will see this through.
MORE INFO - People in SC who were ineligible for other unemployment can now apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, DEW says
