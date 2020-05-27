COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said they have launched a third program to help unemployed South Carolinians get access to CARES Act funding, calling Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
PEUC can provide 13 additional weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits after the 20 weeks provided by South Carolina law have expired.
To qualify, the applicant must:
- have exhausted all regular unemployment insurance benefit payments.
- had a benefit year end after July 1, 2019, but have not qualified for a new benefit year.
- are able and available for work and are actively seeking work.
- are not eligible for unemployment benefits under any other state or federal program.
People who are ineligible for PEUC include”
- Those who have the ability to telework with pay and would still be working substantially the same number of hours and be receiving the same pay.
- Those who are receiving paid sick leave or other paid leave benefits and those benefits would exceed their weekly amount of PEUC.
Call 1-866-831-1724 for additional details or visit https://dew.sc.gov.
