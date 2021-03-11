COLUMBIA, S.C. – The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced a new step in the agency's fraud prevention and claimant protection efforts on Thursday. The agency is partnering with ID.me, a federally-certified identity verification provider specializing in digital identity protection.
DEW said ID.Me will be a part of the initial claims process. ID.me will require unemployment insurance claimants to verify their identity online using a self-service application. The agency said about 90 percent of claimants should be able to successfully complete the process in approximately 5 minutes using their mobile phone, computer and a few pieces of documentation that they carry in their wallet. Users who have issued can get help completing the process via a live video conference session with an ID.me Trusted Referee.
“DEW was one of the first states to implement identity verification measures when we launched the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program in September 2020. Shortly thereafter, we identified the partnership with ID.me as an opportunity to make the process easier and more secure than ever,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a news release. “While the latest federal legislation now requires all states to have an identity verification process in place, we are ahead of the curve in implementing this step in our efforts to combat fraud. This is just one more solution we are adding to our robust portfolio to protect South Carolinians and their unemployment insurance benefits. ”
