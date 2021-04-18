GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) will reinstate the two weekly work search requirements for claimants.
According to a news release, DEW is requiring claimants to do two weekly searches each week in order to remain eligible for UI benefits.
Dew officials said claimants will have six days to complete the weekly search each claim week since the DEW claim weeks run Sunday to Sunday in South Carolina. This is the same number of days have to complete their weekly certification.
The searches can be done on a computer on the S.C. Works Online Services website or through the SCWOS smartphone app.
Here's a tutorial on how to successfully complete the two weekly job searches and how to verify they counted.
