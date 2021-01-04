COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) set to begin paying out $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.
According to DEW, starting with claim week ending January 2, 2021, claimants who are eligible to receive at least one dollar of an unemployment program will also receive an additional $300 on top of their weekly benefit amount. This supplemental FPUC payment, made available by the recent passing of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, will be provided to eligible claimants through claim week ending March 13, 2021.
“We are extremely excited to begin paying these important funds without interruption to continuing claimants with eligible weeks,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a news release. “Our agency has only received the very first of the guidance from the US Department of Labor (USDOL), and there is still a great deal of work to be done to study and implement these complex programs, but we are happy to begin the process and support South Carolinians during this difficult time. We will communicate with claimants to help them navigate new deadlines and expectations.”
For more information, click here.
More news: Red Cross volunteers helps several families after apartment fire in Greenwood Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.