COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program extension is now active in South Carolina and the state's Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) said it began issuing payments to claimants who had previously exhausted their 39 weeks provided through the CARES Act.
“After implementing the $300 FPUC payment to South Carolinians in record time, we are now pleased to announce we have begun the PUA extension program less than a week later. This will provide benefits to people who are self-employed or those who were found ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a news release. “Knowing that the holidays and expiration of the
CARES Act funds have put a strain on people throughout our state, our agency continues to work extremely hard to initiate the new programs.”
The extension is made available through the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act. The extension offers an additional 11 weeks of benefits to those on the PUA program, raising the maximum number of weeks of PUA benefits from 39 weeks to 50 weeks total.
People receiving this extension will get $300 in PUA funds in addition to their weekly benefit amount.
DEW said claimants were notified of the extension via communication through the MyBenefits portal, along with their next steps of the process.
Under the PUA extension of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, states are authorized to pay the additional 11 weeks of PUA with claim week ending January 2, 2021. DEW said claimants may need to certify any weeks available in their MyBenefits portal in order to determine eligibility.
MORE NEWS - Both Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots are over half-a-billion dollars this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.