GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- DHEC has released 1,366 confirmed cases as of Sunday, June 28, 2020.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,221, probable cases to 99, confirmed deaths to 712, and probable deaths remains 4.
One of the deaths was reportedly a middle age individual from Laurens County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken (10)
- Anderson (11)
- Bamberg (7)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (59)
- Berkeley (57)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (239)
- Cherokee (6)
- Chester (9)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (1)
- Colleton (12)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (26)
- Dorchester (43)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (30)
- Georgetown (8)
- Greenville (194)
- Greenwood (10)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (185)
- Jasper (11),
- Lancaster (6)
- Laurens (35)
- Lee (7)
- Lexington (54)
- Marion (15)
- Marlboro (1)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (31)
- Oconee (20)
- Orangeburg (27)
- Pickens (27)
- Richland (82)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (43)
- Sumter (7)
- Williamsburg (2)
- York (49)
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,784 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.1%.
