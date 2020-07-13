COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced on Monday that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,532 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The new numbers bring the total case count to 58,003 and 961 deaths.
Two of the new deaths Monday were from the Upstate, involving elderly patients from Greenville and Pickens counties.
DHEC said 1,488 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on Monday in South Carolina, with 205 of those patients being treated on ventilators.
7,230 tests were processed for Monday’s numbers, with a percent positive rate of 21.2 percent.
