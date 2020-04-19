COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Sunday one more person has died since yesterday due to coronavirus complications, and 136 news cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.
DHEC said as of Friday, 67% of SC patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
