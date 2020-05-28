COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people who have testes positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470.
The four deaths all involved elderly people, including one from Greenville County.
Of the 156 new cases, Upstate counties saw the following numbers:
- Abbeville (2)
- Anderson (3)
- Greenville (20)
- Greenwood (17)
- Laurens (3)
- Oconee (1),
- Pickens (2)
- Spartanburg (6)
- Union (1)
