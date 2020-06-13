GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced the latest number of cases of coronavirus in the state as of Saturday, June 13.
770 new cases along with 6 additional deaths have been reported statewide. This brings the total number to 17,955, and total of those who have died to 599.
Greenville County currently has 157 new cases, the highest number in the state at the moment.
Out of the six newly reported deaths, two of which were Greenville residents, one a Cherokee resident.
The recovery rate has climbed to 78% as of June 12.
For more from DHEC on coronavirus case tracking and response, go here.
