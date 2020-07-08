COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,537 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 48,770.
DHEC reported 38 additional deaths. Wednesday's deaths included some that were delayed in being reported by the agency since June 24.
In accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions, healthcare facilities and providers across the state must report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC by phone within 24 hours.
There are now 876 confirmed virus-related deaths and 8 probable deaths in South Carolina.
Thirty two deaths occurred in elderly individuals, three of which were those from Greenville County, two from Spartanburg County, two from Laurens County and one from Pickens County.
A young adult from Laurens County also passed away.
The newly confirmed cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (13)
- Anderson (61)
- Bamberg (3)
- Beaufort (64)
- erkeley (79)
- Calhoun (5)
- Charleston (260)
- Cherokee (11),
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (10)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (12)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (76)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (30)
- Georgetown (48)
- Greenville (167)
- Greenwood (50)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (170)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (9)
- Lancaster (5)
- Laurens (21)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (86
- Marion (4)
- Marlboro (6)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (9)
- Oconee (8)
- Orangeburg (30)
- Pickens (35)
- Richland (66)
- Saluda (8)
- Spartanburg (77)
- Sumter (8)
- Union (7)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (45)
As of Tuesday, DHEC says 497,122 tests have been conducted statewide. 7,323 tests were conducted on July 7, and the percent positive was 21%.
Of the 7,991 inpatient beds currently being used in South Carolina, 1,404 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
