COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said that only 6 percent of the 4,417 COVID-19 tests processed between Wednesday and Thursday came back positive, yielding 264 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
The agency also announced 24 new confirmed virus-related deaths.
As of Thursday, South Carolina has seen 124,397 confirmed cases and 2,823 confirmed deaths.
DHEC said they have worked with the University of South Carolina to devise a new method of reporting test results after the university had issues delivering the results of more than 1,000 saliva tests. Those test results have been added to the DHEC database for dates August 22 through September 8.
