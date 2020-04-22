GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Wednesday that five more people had died from COVID-19 complications, including two from the Upstate.
One person from Greenville and one person from Spartanburg County were on the list of new deaths published Wednesday. They were both middle-aged. The other three deaths were elderly people from the Midlands area, DHEC said.
As of Wednesday, 140 people have died in South Carolina due to the virus.
DHEC also announced 160 new cases, bringing the state's total to 4,761.
On Tuesday, DHEC said 72 percent of patients have recovered in South Carolina. They will provide another recovery figure on Friday.
Of the new cases, 19 were from Greenville, 4 from Abbeville, 3 from Anderson, 2 from Spartanburg and 1 from Greenwood counties.
