COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that an additional 172 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 11 more people passed away as a result of contracting the virus.
Tuesday's new numbers brings the state's total cases to 4,608 and 135 virus-related deaths.
Those who passed away were elderly individuals in the following counties:
- Beaufort (3)
- Berkeley (2)
- Charleston (2)
- Clarendon (1)
- Colleton (1)
- Greenville (1)
- Spartanburg (1)
The new reported cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (2)
- Beaufort (8)
- Berkeley (4)
- Charleston (12)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (6)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (2)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (15)
- Greenville (17)
- Greenwood (3)
- Horry (3)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lexington (12)
- Marion (4)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (2)
- Orangeburg (5)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (30)
- Spartanburg (5)
- Sumter (14)
- York (3)
Every Tuesday and Friday, DHEC will provide estimates on the recovery rate among South Carolinians. As of April 20, they estimate 72% of individuals have recovered, while 28% remain ill.
As of April 21, DHEC says a total of 42,441 coronavirus tests have been conducted by state and private laboratories.
For updated information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, click here.
