COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced Thursday that ten more people have died from coronavirus complications in the state, including an elderly person Spartanburg County and a middle-aged person from Anderson County.
150 people have died from virus-related issues in the state.
DHEC also announced 161 new cases of the virus, bringing the case count to 4,917.
Greenville led the state in new cases of the virus on Thursday.
Thursday’s new cases by county are as follows:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (2)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (3)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (5)
- Berkeley (10)
- Charleston (7)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Clarendon (12)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (5)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (19)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (22)
- Horry (6)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (8)
- Marlboro (1)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (2)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (11)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (8),
- Sumter (1)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (6)
