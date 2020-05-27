COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Wednesday that the coronavirus had claimed 20 additional lives in South Carolina.
17 of the deaths were elderly patients, including one from Spartanburg County. Three were middle-aged.
Additionally, DHEC announced 207 new cases of the virus confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 10,623 and number of deaths to 466.
DHEC said they have exceeded their goal to test 110,000 people in South Carolina by the end of May.
As of Wednesday, DHEC said 181,154 tests had been administered.
