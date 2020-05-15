(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced the latest number of reported cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, including one death in Cherokee County and Pickens County.
DHEC announced 232 new cases and nine additional deaths statewide.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,407, and those who have died to 380.
As of May 15, Greenville has 31 cases, and Spartanburg has 17.
The recovery rate for the virus has been upped to 84%, DHEC officials say.
To find a testing center near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
