COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Friday announced 256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 144,366, and confirmed deaths to 3,211.
DHEC also said Friday they had added the results of 23,902 COVID-19 test results to the historical data after a delay in gathering electronic lab reports between Sep. 24 and Friday. DHEC said their delay in getting this information did not impact the timeline in which patients were notified of their results.
DHEC said they expect to have also case reporting issues by Saturday and will have clear breakdowns again going forward.
