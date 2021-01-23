COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said there were 3,435 new confirmed cases and 63 additional confirmed deaths as of Thursday, Jan. 21.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 373,399 and confirmed deaths to 5,855.
For details on the new confirmed cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said as of Jan. 21, a total of 4,609,141 tests have been conducted in the state.
Click here for a testing location near you.
