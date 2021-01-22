GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC’s Dr. Brannon Traxler said Friday that two new resources to help South Carolinians schedule and get COVID-19 vaccinations are coming next week.
Traxler, speaking at a virtual news conference, said a vaccine call line is being setup with about 100 call agents dedicated solely to answering vaccine questions and aiding with scheduling. Currently, vaccine-related calls are going to DHEC’s CARE Line.
She said DHEC was also finalizing an online vaccine scheduling program to help streamline the scheduling of shot appointments. Currently, DHEC’s online tool only offers shot-seekers contact information for vaccine providers.
Also, on Friday, DHEC announced 3,528 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 369,782 cases.
DHEC also announced 23 new virus deaths across the state.
Traxler urges all South Carolinians to get the vaccine and to keep wearing masks, staying distant, and using good hygiene practices to defend against the virus.
So far, the doctor said 542,050 vaccine doses have been received in South Carolina and more than 230,000 people in the state have been vaccinated.
MORE NEWS - Attempted murder suspect in I-85 road rage shooting told judge he was having flashback of being in Iraq
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.