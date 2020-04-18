COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Saturday there were three new deaths and 165 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.
DHEC said as of Friday, 67% of SC patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
MORE NEWS - Families hold drive-thru parade for loved ones living in Spartanburg Co. retirement community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.