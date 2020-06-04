COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Thursday that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, including two elderly people from Spartanburg County and a middle-aged person from Greenville County.
Greenville County continues to lead the state in confirmed cases of the virus, accounting for 56 of the state's 361 new cases Thursday.
Thus far, 13,0005 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state and 525 deaths.
YESTERDAY'S NUMBERS: 5 Upstate COVID-19 deaths among 17 reported across SC Wednesday as DHEC urges people to be vigilant at social distancing
