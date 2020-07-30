COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday said that testing had confirmed 1,636 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 48 additional virus deaths had been confirmed.
7,600 tests were processed ahead of Thursday's update and 21.5 percent of those were positive.
Thursday's updated numbers brought South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases to 87,117 and confirmed deaths to 1,600.
As of Thursday, 1,563 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 389 were in ICU, and 245 were being treated with ventilators.
MORE NEWS - Molly Spearman has now approved 31 school districts' reopening plans, including Greenville County Schools
