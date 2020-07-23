COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Thursday that 49 more deaths have been confirmed as COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,294.
DHEC said 7,360 COVID-19 tests were processed ahead of Thursday's news release, with 20.9 percent of those tests, or 1,538, came back positive.
This brings the total number of positive cases in South Carolina to 76,315.
1,723 people were being treated in South Carolina hospitals for COVID-19 on Thursday and 241 patients were on ventilators, DHEC said.
Additionally, DHEC announced that two more cases of MIS-C has been confirmed in children under age 10. Both children are from the Upstate area.
The state has now seen four confirmed cases of the rare syndrome.
MORE NEWS - SC Dept. of Education says students and drivers will be expected to wear face masks on school buses
