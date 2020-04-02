GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Thursday that the coronavirus had spread to every county in South Carolina.
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in a news release. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
Overall there were 261 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,554 across South Carolina.
Also on Thursday, five new deaths were reported from the virus, including one from Anderson County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.
MAP:
MORE NEWS - Nation's top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci forced to beef up security as death threats increase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.