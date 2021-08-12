GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said five people were exposed to a rabid cat in Greenville County.
A cat found near the intersection of Grove Road, Arthur Avenue and Cateechee Avenue in Greenville tested positive for rabies, according to DHEC. Five people had potential exposure to the virus by this cat.
The agency said the cat was submitted to their lab for testing on Monday. It was confirmed that the cat had rabies on Tuesday.
If you believe that you, your family members or pets have come into contact with this cat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at 864-372-3273.
