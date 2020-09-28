COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said on Monday they had just received new COVID-19 testing data from Clemson University from tests conducted between Sept. 10 and 28.
The tests include 18,051 negative, 813 positive and two invalid results that DHEC said will be included in their online and reportable metrics on Tuesday.
Also on Monday, DHEC announced 542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, and 10 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449 and confirmed deaths to 3,154.
For more information on Monday's new cases: please click here.
For more information on Monday's new virus deaths: please click here.
MORE NEWS - AT&T says wireless outage in South Carolina has been restored
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.