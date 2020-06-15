COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's coronavirus case count is nearing 20,000 and the death toll has surpassed 600, according to the latest DHEC numbers.
The state saw 582 new cases on Monday and new new deaths.
Currently, the state has seen 19,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 602 deaths.
Greenville led the state again in the number of new cases with 91 cases across the county.
Charleston followed with 76.
Only 536 people are in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, DHEC said on Monday.
Health officials continue to urge South Carolinians to take the following precautions:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
