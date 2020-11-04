COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Wednesday announced 647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths across South Carolina
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642 and confirmed deaths to 3,728.
According to DHEC's figures, Greenville County once again led the state in the highest number of new cases, accounting for 131 of Wednesday's new cases.
MORE NEWS - Millions of votes still being counted as contest between Trump and Biden narrows to key states
