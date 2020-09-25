COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — On Friday, DHEC announced 647 new confirmed cases pf COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.\
DHEC said the numbers bring South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases to 140,056 and confirmed deaths to 3,114.
To see additional information about the new cases, please click here.
To see additional information about the new deaths, please click here.
DHEC's website on Friday also listed South Carolina's estimated recovery rate at 93.2 percent.
