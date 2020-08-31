Covid-19 3D realistic model design

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday said testing had confirmed an additional 651 new virus cases in South Carolina on Monday.

DHEC also announced 12 more confirmed deaths.

South Carolina's total number of confirmed virus cases now stands at 117,333 and confirmed deaths are 2,588.

